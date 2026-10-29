Police dismiss Likud’s claim that election was ‘stolen’ by Arab parties: ‘No supporting evidence’

Israel Police push back against claims by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party that the election was “stolen” by the Arab parties.

“Election day passed with very few irregular incidents concerning the integrity of the election, even when compared to previous elections,” a police source tells multiple Hebrew-language media outlets.

“It should be emphasized that there is no investigative- or intelligence-based supporting evidence for the claims,” the source says.

Yesterday, the claims of fraud were also dismissed by a Central Elections Committee (CEC) official.

With the count still ongoing, Arab parties won 19 seats in Tuesday’s election amid unprecedented turnout from the community.

Hebrew media reported ahead of voting that Likud planned to challenge results from Arab locales and claim the election was “stolen” if Netanyahu did not win, with the party drawing up in advance a number of complaints and fraud allegations.