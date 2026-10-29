Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

US warns allies to prepare for potential retaliation by Iran if military action renewed after midterms

By AP and ToI Staff Today, 8:58 am
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US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One, October 28, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One, October 28, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US officials have told several Middle East countries and regional allies to be prepared for potential renewed military action against Iran after next week’s midterm elections in the United States — as well as the possibility that Iran will attempt to retaliate against them, according to two diplomats briefed on the matter.

Both of the diplomats speak on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to comment about the sensitive warnings conveyed by US diplomats and defense officials.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US has informed several unspecified Gulf Arab countries to be ready for a short yet intensive military offensive against Iran following the midterms on November 3.

US President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on whether to carry out new strikes against Iran, the diplomats stress. The US president, however, has repeatedly said that he is weighing ordering new military action once the critical elections in the United States are over.

Those threats and the fresh US urgings for allies to prepare for potential retaliation are putting the region on alert that a return to major operations could now be on the horizon.

The White House and US officials decline to comment.

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