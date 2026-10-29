Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026
IDF says it airlifted military ballot boxes to Knesset due to floods in south
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Dozens of military ballot boxes were airlifted from the south of the country to the Knesset in Jerusalem on Tuesday night, due to major flooding.
Heavy rains poured down on southern Israel during the election, cutting off the main entrance to the southernmost city of Eilat.
The military says that due to the flooding and road closures in the Eilat and Arava region, dozens of ballot boxes that were stationed at army bases in the south were flown on an Israeli Air Force helicopter to the Knesset.
“The special transport operation was intended to ensure the ballot boxes reached the Knesset on time for the Central Elections Committee to count the votes,” the military says.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Sohlberg asks Shin Bet to investigate allegations of foreign interference in election
- US warns allies to prepare for potential retaliation by Iran if military action renewed after midterms
- Activist assaulted in clash with settlers, then arrested; police say 2 activists detained on suspicion of assault, stone-throwing
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