IDF says it airlifted military ballot boxes to Knesset due to floods in south

Dozens of military ballot boxes were airlifted from the south of the country to the Knesset in Jerusalem on Tuesday night, due to major flooding.

Heavy rains poured down on southern Israel during the election, cutting off the main entrance to the southernmost city of Eilat.

The military says that due to the flooding and road closures in the Eilat and Arava region, dozens of ballot boxes that were stationed at army bases in the south were flown on an Israeli Air Force helicopter to the Knesset.

“The special transport operation was intended to ensure the ballot boxes reached the Knesset on time for the Central Elections Committee to count the votes,” the military says.