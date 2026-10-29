Sohlberg asks Shin Bet to investigate allegations of foreign interference in election

Central Elections Committee chair Justice Noam Sohlberg asks Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate allegations of foreign interference in Tuesday’s election.

“Serious suspicions have been brought to my attention regarding improper influence on the elections — exerted through funding provided by foreign entities acting against Israeli interests,” Sohlberg writes. “While I cannot attest to the substance of these suspicions, it is my view that — given they involve foreign entities — there is an obligation to investigate them thoroughly.”

No further details are given of the suspicions or the countries allegedly involved.

“In light of this, I instruct you to do everything in your power to investigate these suspicions, utilizing the authority of the Shin Bet to uncover evidence that either substantiates or refutes them,” Sohlberg says. “Only in this way can we ensure public trust in the electoral process and the integrity of the democratic procedure.”

Sohlberg asks to be presented with any findings within a week.