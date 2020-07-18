Police hand out 2,960 fines over weekend to violators of gov’t COVID guidelines

Police say they handed out 2,960 fines so far this weekend to Israelis who violated the government’s guidelines aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the fines were for failure to wear a mask, which cost violators NIS 500.

Fines were distributed to seven restaurants and 21 other businesses operating in violation of the guidelines.

Twenty-nine Israelis received fines for violating their quarantine requirements. Seventy-seven Israelis living in cities that have been placed under lockdown received fines for violating the government order. Thirty-four businesses were handed fines for serving customers who weren’t wearing masks.