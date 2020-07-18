Police hand out 2,960 fines over weekend to violators of gov’t COVID guidelines

Finance Minister Israel Katz ordered the freezing of a government assistance program for charities that help the poor, homeless, Holocaust survivors, victims of sexual assault and other populations in need, following pressure from far-right activists who objected to the funds also being directed to organizations that aid refugees and asylum seekers, Haaretz reports.
The NIS 53 million aid package was intended for non-profit groups that have been significantly affected by the pandemic.
After a campaign of public pressure by far-right activists including Shefi Paz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair, Katz directed the freezing of the aid package, telling his office’s legal adviser that some of the groups earmarked to receive the funds “carry out activities contrary to the values and policies of the government.”
Katz requested that the criteria for receiving the aid be altered.
Government sources tell Haaretz that it is not yet clear whether Katz has the authority to can the financial aid package, as it has already been approved by all of the relevant ministries. Government officials are slated to convene a meeting tomorrow to discuss the issue, according to the report.
