Police said to have issued over 6,000 fines for masks this month

Facebook has removed ads by the Trump campaign that featured a symbol similar to that used by the Nazis to designate political prisoners at concentration camps.

The red inverted triangle was used by Hitler’s regime to denote communists and other undesirables it imprisoned.

The Trump ad spoke out against the “dangerous mobs of far-left groups…causing absolute mayhem.”

Facebook let the Trump campaign run 88 ads with inverted red triangle — an infamous Nazi symbol https://t.co/7eG1V9gNS8 pic.twitter.com/4yqTJgymr5 — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 18, 2020

Facebook says it removed the posts after being notified of them, stating that they violated “our policy against organized hate… Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

The Trump campaign says the triangle is a symbol used by radical group Antifa — though it is not clear that there is much evidence of this. The group’s symbol is generally known to be two red and black flags.