Police say officer who threw bucket at kid acted against organization’s values

A team of journalists for Channel 13 is assaulted near the hardline ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim, with several rioters smashing their vehicle’s windows.

העיתונאי יוסי אלי וצוותו הותקפו סמוך לכיכר השבת@Yossi_eli pic.twitter.com/1IplYyBc7m — לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) October 4, 2020

Reporter Yossi Eli and a cameraman are forced to flee the area after the attack near Kikar Hashabbat.

The attackers also charged at police officers in the area, seeking to chase them away, according to Channel 13.