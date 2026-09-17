Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Police say special forces arrested wanted Palestinian man in West Bank last night

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:06 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A wanted Palestinian man affiliated with the mostly dormant Tanzim terror group was nabbed last night by Israeli special forces in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank.

Police say that officers of its elite Gideon unit, also known as Unit 33, raided the Balata camp on the outskirts of Nablus and located the wanted man in a store.

Police say the man, aged 35 and a resident of Kafr Qallil, is a Tanzim operative and has “access to weapons.” He is named by Palestinian media as Rami Shalbai.

“Upon entering the building and identifying the wanted man, the terrorist attempted to flee the scene while resisting the force,” police say, adding that the commandos shot the man in the leg and detained him.

He was then transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning, police add.

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