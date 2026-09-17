Police say special forces arrested wanted Palestinian man in West Bank last night

A wanted Palestinian man affiliated with the mostly dormant Tanzim terror group was nabbed last night by Israeli special forces in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank.

Police say that officers of its elite Gideon unit, also known as Unit 33, raided the Balata camp on the outskirts of Nablus and located the wanted man in a store.

Police say the man, aged 35 and a resident of Kafr Qallil, is a Tanzim operative and has “access to weapons.” He is named by Palestinian media as Rami Shalbai.

“Upon entering the building and identifying the wanted man, the terrorist attempted to flee the scene while resisting the force,” police say, adding that the commandos shot the man in the leg and detained him.

He was then transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning, police add.

A wanted Palestinian man affiliated with the mostly dormant Tanzim terror group was nabbed by Israeli special forces in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank last night. Police say that officers of its elite Gideon unit, also known as Unit 33, raided the Balata Camp on the… pic.twitter.com/vgM7y7gkIS — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 17, 2026