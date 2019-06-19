Police top brass said shocked by holes in rape case of 7-year-old girl
search
home page
Live Now

Police top brass said shocked by holes in rape case of 7-year-old girl

Senior officials say that despite severity of probe involving Palestinian custodian and Israeli child, they weren’t aware of its existence for over two months

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:12 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Illustrative: Orthodox girls arrive at their school. (Flash90)
Illustrative: Orthodox girls arrive at their school. (Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s  events as they happen.

2:16 pm

Police top brass said shocked by holes in rape case of 7-year-old girl

The head of the police’s investigations unit was “shocked” by the number of gaps in the indictment brought forward by a local law enforcement branch that investigated the alleged rape of a 7-year-old Israeli girl by a Palestinian custodian, Ynet reports.

Gadi Siso took over the probe yesterday and reopened the investigation, citing the need to review the details of the case and look into other possible leads.

According to Ynet, none of the police top brass were made aware of the investigation into the indictment was filed against Mahmoud Qadusa on Sunday.

Following reports about the growing number of holes in the case over the past several days, the remand hearing for Qadusa has been moved up to this afternoon at 3 p.m. where his attorney is expected to demand that the 46-year-old be released immediately.

read more:
comments
Live Now
2:16 pm

Police top brass said shocked by holes in rape case of 7-year-old girl

The head of the police’s investigations unit was “shocked” by the number of gaps in the indictment brought forward by a local law enforcement branch that investigated the alleged rape of a 7-year-old Israeli girl by a Palestinian custodian, Ynet reports.

Gadi Siso took over the probe yesterday and reopened the investigation, citing the need to review the details of the case and look into other possible leads.

According to Ynet, none of the police top brass were made aware of the investigation into the indictment was filed against Mahmoud Qadusa on Sunday.

Following reports about the growing number of holes in the case over the past several days, the remand hearing for Qadusa has been moved up to this afternoon at 3 p.m. where his attorney is expected to demand that the 46-year-old be released immediately.