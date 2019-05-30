Poll shows new election results to be nearly identical to April vote

A new poll indicates that the results of September’s election will be very similar to April’s vote, with Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud narrowly beating out Benny Gantz’s Blue and White for the largest party in the 120-seat Knesset.

The survey conducted on behalf of the Kan public broadcaster has Likud in the lead with 35 seats and Blue and White with 34. Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party is expected to win 8 seats, ultra-Orthodox Shas party 7, Hadash-Ta’al 6, Meretz and Labor with 5 apiece, and the New Right, Union of Right-Wing Parties and Ram-Balad with 4 each.

Like in the last election, the Zehut and Gesher parties do not cross the electoral threshold, according to the poll.

Other than the New Right passing the Knesset threshold, Liberman’s party is the only one to show major changes in public support in the wake of the coalition crisis over his refusal to join Netanyahu’s government, jumping from 5 seats to 8 in the September vote.