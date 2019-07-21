Polls give right-wing alliance headed by Shaked 12-13 seats

A pair of television polls aired this evening said an alliance of the New Right and Union of Right-Wing Parties headed by Ayelet Shaked would get 12-13 seats, if September’s Knesset elections were held today.

If New Right and URWP ran separately, they would pick six and five seats respectively, according to a Channel 12 survey, but together under Shaked would get 13.

That two-seat gain came at the expense of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud, which the survey had being overtaken by Blue and White as the largest party if New Right and URWP unite.

A poll by the Kan public broadcaster says New Right would get eight seats and URWP four if they ran separately, the same as the 12 seats they would get if they ran together.

However, like the Channel 12 poll, the Kan survey had Blue and White beating out Likud as the largest party if the Shaked-led alliance is indeed formed.

In both polls, Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu is again forecast to be kingmaker, with neither right-wing or left-wing parties able to form a ruling coalition without his faction.