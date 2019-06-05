President Rivlin eulogizes wife Nechama

WASHINGTON — YouTube says it will ban videos that promote or glorify racism and discrimination as well as those denying well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the Sandy Hook school shooting.

The announcement by the Google-owned video-sharing platform is the latest of a series of industry moves to filter out hateful and violent content, which have spurred calls for tougher regulation.

“Today, we’re taking another step in our hate speech policy by specifically prohibiting videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status,” YouTube says on its blog.

