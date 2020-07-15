Prominent diplomatic reporter confirms he was fired by Channel 13

Diplomatic reporter Barak Ravid says he received official notice of his firing this morning from Channel 13, breaking his silence on the termination.

In a series of tweets, Ravid thanks his supporters and says he’s entertaining “several offers and interesting directions” for work.

Ravid was among nearly 40 people dismissed from the station this month, Hebrew media reported.

Anchorwoman Tali Moreno, veteran weatherman Danny Roop and political correspondent Akiva Novick were among other big names being let go. But it was Ravid’s dismissal that raised eyebrows.

In a statement to the Haaretz newspaper on July 5, Channel 13 said it was dealing with a financial streamlining process that has forced it to “bid farewell to outstanding professionals.” It said the process would be continued “within the organization, not outside it,” due to privacy concerns.