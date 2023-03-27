Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Protesters pack onto trains toward Jerusalem ahead of mass rally at Knesset

By Carrie Keller-Lynn 27 March 2023, 11:17 am Edit

Carrie Keller-Lynn is a political and legal correspondent for The Times of Israel

People travel to the protest against the judicial overhaul in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (Carrie Keller-Lynn/Times of Israel)
People travel to the protest against the judicial overhaul in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (Carrie Keller-Lynn/Times of Israel)

Trains are packed with protesters, several of whom said their companies had given them the day off to go protest in Jerusalem, amid a pending nationwide strike just called by Israel’s largest labor union.

Travelers are also thrown into confusion, unsure if their flights are going to take off given the Israel Airport Authority’s participation in the strike.

Histadrut head Arnon Bar-David has announced a “historic” general strike unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls a halt to the judicial overhaul.

Departures have already been halted at Ben Gurion Airport.

