Protesters pack onto trains toward Jerusalem ahead of mass rally at Knesset

Trains are packed with protesters, several of whom said their companies had given them the day off to go protest in Jerusalem, amid a pending nationwide strike just called by Israel’s largest labor union.

Travelers are also thrown into confusion, unsure if their flights are going to take off given the Israel Airport Authority’s participation in the strike.

Histadrut head Arnon Bar-David has announced a “historic” general strike unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls a halt to the judicial overhaul.

Departures have already been halted at Ben Gurion Airport.