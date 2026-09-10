Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Qatar pans Netanyahu’s visit to Syrian Hermon

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:54 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Qatar blasts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to IDF-held territory on Mount Hermon in Syria yesterday, calling it “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the fraternal Syrian Arab Republic, a flagrant breach of international law, and a serious threat to regional security.”

It also calls for the international community to compel Israel to stop military strikes in Syrian territory.

Speaking from the summit of Mount Hermon, Netanyahu said that Iran was close to defeat, and that Israel “will not allow any terrorist army to establish itself along our border.”

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