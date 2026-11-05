Ra’am joins calls for early vote to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana

Ra’am formally requests Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana hold a vote to elect his successor at the new Knesset’s inaugural session next week, joining Yashar, the Joint List, Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats in calling for an early vote.

Ra’am MK Waleed Alhawashla submits the request on behalf of the party’s eight incoming lawmakers.

Ohana said he will schedule an early debate on his replacement if at least 61 lawmakers formally request one. The Likud MK said the customary time to elect a speaker is when a new government is formed, but that he would hold an earlier vote if a Knesset majority asks for it.

The parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc have the numbers to replace Ohana, holding 67 seats, but have yet to agree on a successor. B’Yachad has proposed outgoing opposition leader and party No. 2 Yair Lapid, whose candidacy is also backed by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, but Yashar reportedly wants the position for one of its own lawmakers, a demand rejected by the other parties.