Report: Liberman said to be willing to sit with longtime foe United Torah Judaism

Yisrael Beytenu party chairman Avigdor Liberman has reportedly lifted his refusal to sit with the Haredi parties and is open to a partnership with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party.

According to a Channel 12 news report, Liberman — a staunch secularist who has long been at odds with the Haredi factions — sees the possibility of ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a more pressing goal.

UTJ, a longtime ally of Netanyahu, declined to recommend him or anyone to President Isaac Herzog this morning, apparently clearing the path for an option to join Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot in a future coalition.

Liberman has also reportedly said he believes sitting with Haredi factions is preferable to joining with the Arab-led parties. The report suggests that such a government would include a rotation agreement between Liberman and Eisenkot, as well as negotiations over a Haredi draft agreement.