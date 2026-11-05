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Report: Liberman said to be willing to sit with longtime foe United Torah Judaism

Today, 8:17 pm
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Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, on election night, October 27, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, on election night, October 27, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

Yisrael Beytenu party chairman Avigdor Liberman has reportedly lifted his refusal to sit with the Haredi parties and is open to a partnership with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party.

According to a Channel 12 news report, Liberman — a staunch secularist who has long been at odds with the Haredi factions — sees the possibility of ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a more pressing goal.

UTJ, a longtime ally of Netanyahu, declined to recommend him or anyone to President Isaac Herzog this morning, apparently clearing the path for an option to join Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot in a future coalition.

Liberman has also reportedly said he believes sitting with Haredi factions is preferable to joining with the Arab-led parties. The report suggests that such a government would include a rotation agreement between Liberman and Eisenkot, as well as negotiations over a Haredi draft agreement.

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