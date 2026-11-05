Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026

Rally outside President’s Residence calls for establishment of unity government

By Zev Stub Today, 8:11 pm
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Zev Stub is the Times of Israel's reporter on diaspora affairs and Israeli real estate.

A rally outside the President's Residence in Jerusalem calling for the establishment of a unity government, November 5, 2026. (Zev Stub/Times of Israel)
A rally outside the President's Residence in Jerusalem calling for the establishment of a unity government, November 5, 2026. (Zev Stub/Times of Israel)

A rally outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem — where President Isaac Herzog is consulting with heads of political parties about who should be the next prime minister — calls for the formation of a broad unity government.

Chanting a rhyming Hebrew slogan that translates to “Unity or a nightmare,” about 200 people, mainly supporters of the right wing, wave flags and hold signs calling for a government that includes both Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.

“Gadi, we are here to tell you that the nation of Israel demands unity,” says one of the organizers over a megaphone. “Take responsibility and act, for the benefit of everyone.”

Dudi, one of the participants, tells The Times of Israel that the two parties must create a government without “extremists,” likely referring to both Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party and Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party and the Arab-led parties.

“That’s the most important thing for Israel, in my opinion,” he says.

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