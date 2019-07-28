Rafi Peretz agrees to give Ayelet Shaked top spot on right-wing electoral list

Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz says he will give New Right leader Ayelet Shaked the top spot on a joint electoral list between the parties.

In a tweet, Peretz says he just spoke with Shaked and the two reached the agreement out of a feeling of “national unity and concern for a right-wing government and religious Zionism.”

“Unity is the shared goal of all of us,” he adds.

Peretz says they will meet later this evening to hammer out the details of the joint run.