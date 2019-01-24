Ramle resident indicted for sending video of himself digging grave for his sister
Stats issued for Holocaust Remembrance Day show 212,000 survivors in Israel

Demographics released by Central Bureau for Statistics from the end of 2017 indicate drop of roughly 9,000 from previous year; all survivors are currently above age 72

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:27 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Holocaust survivor Bracha Ghilai, 75, shows her tattooed arm at her house in Holon near Tel Aviv, January 23, 2005. (AP/Ariel Schalit)
Holocaust survivor Bracha Ghilai, 75, shows her tattooed arm at her house in Holon near Tel Aviv, January 23, 2005. (AP/Ariel Schalit)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

3:07 pm

Health Ministry urges passengers on Egged bus to get vaccinated amid measles scare

The Health Ministry says in a statement that passengers on a Sunday morning Egged bus from Rosh Pina to the Golani Junction may have been exposed to measles by one of the commuters on board.

The ministry urges those passengers who have not been immunized with two doses of the measles vaccine to immediately do so.

2:59 pm

Lithuanian church removes Jewish headstones used as stairs

Lithuania’s Evangelical Reformed Church has removed Jewish headstones that had been used as stairs.

The removal of the headstones from the 9-meter (30-foot) staircase leading to the main entrance of the church building in Vilnius was completed last week, the Jewish Community of Lithuania announces. The headstones were installed when Lithuania was part of the Soviet Union.

“This represents a victory in the Lithuanian Jewish Community’s long-term efforts to ensure respect for the dead and the Jewish legacy in Lithuania,” the Jewish group says in a statement.

The headstones will be placed at a Jewish cemetery, the statement says.

The church on Pylimo Street was featured in an article published in 2013 on the website DefendingHistory.com, run by Dovid Katz, a Yiddish scholar and member of the Jewish Community of Lithuania. The former chief rabbi of Lithuania, Chaim Burshtein, also called for removing the headstones from the stairs.

The building, which was confiscated by the government during communist rule, was returned to the church after Lithuania’s independence and, following renovations, reopened in 2007.

— JTA

2:59 pm

Rivlin inaugurates French museum exhibit honoring diplomats who saved Jews during Holocaust

President Reuven Rivlin inaugurates a museum exhibition highlighting the stories of diplomats who saved Jews during the Holocaust as part of an official visit to France.

The exhibition, called “Beyond duty – saving Jewish lives and showing the way,” is a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Yad Vashem and is opening in Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide ahead of International Holocaust Memorial Day on Sunday.

“Some 200,000 people were saved by the actions of these diplomats,” Rivlin says. “Their stories are a unique part of the history of the Holocaust. They prove that we always, as individuals, as representatives of our people and as countries, have the ability and the responsibility to make choices.”

Thirty-six diplomats in roughly 20 countries used their authority and influence to rescue Jews during the Holocaust and have been recognized by Israel as Righteous Among the Nations, according to the Government Press Office.

2:29 pm

Ramle resident indicted for sending video of himself digging grave for his sister

A resident of the central town Ramle has been indicted after he sent a video of himself digging a grave for his 16-year-old sister.

The two got into an argument leading to the older brother to begin sending death threats to the teenage girl, which culminated in the video of him digging her grave and pledging that she would soon be buried in it.

Police arrested the suspect on Saturday, but he was released to house arrest earlier this week.

With the filing of the indictment against him for death threats, prosecutors asked that the suspect be remanded until the end of proceedings against him.

2:29 pm

Visiting Ukraine leader blasted for ignoring Holocaust complicity

Top Nazi hunter Efraim Zuroff criticizes Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for ignoring Ukrainian complicity in the Holocaust during his visit to Israel this week, and for urging Jerusalem to recognize the Holodomor, a man-made famine in 1930s that killed millions of Ukrainians, as a genocide.

Zuroff also takes Poroshenko’s Israeli hosts to task for not having challenged him publicly on Kiev’s policy to honor Ukrainian nationalist wartime heroes, many of whom were involved in massacres against Jews.

“What happened is the height of chutzpah,” fumes Zuroff, who heads Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Israel office. “He comes here, and asks Israel to recognize Israel the Holodomor as genocide, which it wasn’t.”

— Raphael Ahren

2:28 pm

Stats released for Holocaust Remembrance Day show 212K survivors living in Israel

New demographics released by the Central Bureau of Statistics in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which will be marked on Sunday, show that there are roughly 212,000 Holocaust survivors living in Israel.

The numbers from the end of 2017 mark a drop of roughly 9,000 people from the previous year.

According to the CBS, 100 percent of survivors are above the age of 72 and some 30% are above the age of 85.

Sixty percent of survivors living in Israel are women while 40% are men.

