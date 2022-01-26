RBG’s library being auctioned online, includes more than 30 books on Jewish topics

Items from the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s library are being sold at online auction this week and include a range of books — including a collection of more than 30 books about Jewish subjects.

The auction, which is being conducted by Bonham’s and ends tomorow, includes everything from her law school textbooks to copies of celebrity memoirs and books by her fellow Supreme Court justices. One lot in the auction includes a list of 15 titles related to Jewish history and the Jewish experience from Ginsburg’s library.

Among them are “Rabin: Our Life, His Legacy,” a book written and inscribed by Leah Rabin about her husband, Yitzhak Rabin, the Israeli prime minister who was assassinated in 1995. Others in the lot include “It Takes a Dream: The Story of Hadassah,” by Marlin Levin, and “Jewish Legal Writings by Women,” by Micah D. Halpern and Chana Safrai. Bidding for the lot is at $1,100 as of this morning.