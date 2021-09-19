Remand of driver suspected of running over 12-year-old boy while drunk extended

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court orders that a man suspected of fatally running over a 12-year-old boy while drunk on Yom Kippur be held in custody for another five days.

“After examining the investigatory material and in particular in light of the driver’s past which includes many convictions, I believe that investigators are in the right and the danger in this case justifies an extended remand,” the judge says, in apparent reference to Eran Azoulay’s previous reported conviction for drunk driving.

Azoulay is suspected of killing Barak Khoury, a 12-year-old from Ramat Gan, who was riding his bicycle on Route 4 near the town of Givat Shmuel in the central Israel on Wednesday evening.