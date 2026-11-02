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Report: Likud mayors met with Liberman, who told them ‘I don’t trust Netanyahu. He needs to go’

Today, 12:48 pm
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Yisrael Beytenu party chairman MK Avigdor Liberman. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)
Yisrael Beytenu party chairman MK Avigdor Liberman. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

A delegation of Likud mayors met with Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman yesterday in an attempt to convince him to join a coalition headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Channel 13 news reports.

Liberman is said to have rebuffed the arguments of the officials, saying: “I recognize the need to form a government, but I don’t trust Netanyahu. He needs to go.”

The group, said to include Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, reportedly tried to convince Liberman that joining a Netanyahu-led government would be good for the economy and social cohesion.

While Liberman appears to be unwilling to serve in a government with Netanyahu, he has also said he will not join a coalition with the two Arab-led parties.

The Yisrael Beytenu head is expected to give a public statement later today.

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