Defense Ministry inks $190 million deal with Elbit for new artillery training facility

The Defense Ministry says it has signed a NIS 600 million ($190 million) deal with the Elbit arms firm to establish a new artillery training facility for the military.

The 15-year agreement will see Elbit set up a dedicated training facility for the IDF Artillery Corps’ latest platforms, including the SIGMA self-propelled howitzer, known in the military as the Ro’em, and the PULS rocket launcher system, known as Lahav.

The ministry says the contract includes “the development and supply of some of the world’s most advanced technological training infrastructure, as well as comprehensive instruction, maintenance, and logistical support services.”

“The new training array will include physical infrastructure, advanced training classrooms, driving and mission simulators, and more,” the ministry adds.