Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Liberman says will not serve in government with Netanyahu under any circumstances

By Ariela Karmel Today, 1:55 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman says that he will not serve in a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under any circumstances, including as part of a rotation agreement in which Liberman would serve as prime minister first.

Speaking at a press briefing, Liberman adds that since the elections, he has been “approached by leaders from the coalition with the strangest proposals,” but that he hasn’t met with Netanyahu himself.

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