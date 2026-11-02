Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Reports: One killed, five wounded in strike in Gaza City
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-affiliated Palestinian media outlets in Gaza report that one person was killed and five others were injured in a strike on a car in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City.
There is no comment from the Israel Defense Forces.
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