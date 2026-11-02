Sheba Medical Center receives $150 million, largest donation in its history, for pediatric cancer center

The American Friends of Sheba Medical Center (AFSMC) says it received $150 million (NIS 450 million), the largest gift in its history, from New York-based Iranian-Jewish philanthropist Edward Khalily to build a new pediatric cancer center.

The Edward Khalily Pediatric Oncology Building at Sheba’s Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital will bring advanced cancer treatment, research, and family-centered care for children and teens together in one place.

“I have always felt that I am part of the Jewish people, and with that comes a responsibility to help Israel in every way I can,” Khalily says in a statement. “Sheba represents the strength, ingenuity, and humanity of Israel. By helping Sheba care for children with cancer, we are allowing them to grow, build their own lives, and become part of Israel’s future. I can think of no more meaningful legacy.”