Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Reports: Elderly Palestinian man injured in settler attack

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 2:17 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The Palestinian Red Crescent says it took an 84-year-old Palestinian man to a hospital after he was injured in a settler attack near the village of Ras Karkar in the Ramallah area.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the man sustained injuries after being beaten.

No further details about the incident are currently available.

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