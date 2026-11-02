Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Reports: Elderly Palestinian man injured in settler attack
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
The Palestinian Red Crescent says it took an 84-year-old Palestinian man to a hospital after he was injured in a settler attack near the village of Ras Karkar in the Ramallah area.
According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the man sustained injuries after being beaten.
No further details about the incident are currently available.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Court accepts police appeal against release of one of the Ra’am vote-buying suspects, extends remand by 2 days
- 600 victims, survivors of Oct. 7 ask opposition to form government as soon as possible
- Liberman continues to rule out minority government reliant on Arab parties: ‘Will survive less than a year’
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