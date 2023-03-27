Report: Netanyahu offered to revoke Gallant dismissal if he quits as MK; he said no

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly offered to cancel the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on the condition that he resign his Knesset post in accordance with the so-called Norwegian law, which allows ministers to resign as lawmakers to enable the next person on the party slate to enter the parliament.

The suggestion, reported by the Kan public broadcaster, is aimed at preserving as many of the coalition’s votes in the plenum as possible.

The report says Gallant rejected the proposal outright and no breakthrough has been made yet.