Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Report: Netanyahu offered to revoke Gallant dismissal if he quits as MK; he said no

27 March 2023, 5:08 pm Edit
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, left, speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a vote in the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem, February 15, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly offered to cancel the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on the condition that he resign his Knesset post in accordance with the so-called Norwegian law, which allows ministers to resign as lawmakers to enable the next person on the party slate to enter the parliament.

The suggestion, reported by the Kan public broadcaster, is aimed at preserving as many of the coalition’s votes in the plenum as possible.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset on the afternoon of March 27, 2023 (Knesset channel screenshot)

The report says Gallant rejected the proposal outright and no breakthrough has been made yet.

image
It has a link that will sign you in.