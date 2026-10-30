Report: Shin Bet letting Hamas operatives choose whether they’re killed alone or alongside their families

Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reports that in recent months, the Shin Bet has begun calling Hamas operatives in Gaza ahead of strikes targeting them, offering them a choice: leave their homes and be killed alone, or remain inside and be killed along with their family members.

According to the newspaper, this has happened at least five times recently.

The newspaper reports that last Wednesday, Mohammad al-Bayouk was killed in an IDF airstrike in Khan Younis while standing on the roof of his home, after receiving a phone call from Shin Bet officers who allegedly told him to choose between being targeted alone on the roof or inside next to his family.

According to the report, al-Bayouk chose to go up to the roof, where he was killed.

Al-Bayouk’s aunt was seriously injured when she chased after him in an attempt to stop him from going outside following the phone call, according to a relative who spoke to the newspaper.