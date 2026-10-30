IDF: Two Hamas weapons depots destroyed in Gaza strikes overnight

Two Hamas weapon depots were destroyed in strikes in the Gaza Strip last night, the military says.

The IDF says the sites in central Gaza’s Bureij camp and in Gaza City were used by Hamas to store dozens of various weapons, including RPGs, explosive devices, rockets, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, and other equipment.

Ahead of the airstrikes, the military says it issued warnings to civilians residing in the areas to mitigate harm to innocents.

צה"ל ושב"כ השמידו שני מחסני אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברצועת עזה צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו אמש במרחב אל-בורייג' ובמרחב העיר עזה, והשמידו שני מחסני אמצעי לחימה ששימשו את הזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. ארגון הטרור חמאס אחסן בתוך המחסנים עשרות אמצעי לחימה מסוגים שונים ובהם RPG,… pic.twitter.com/pWYRRzrICw — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 30, 2026