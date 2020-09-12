Rivlin hails Israel-Bahrain accord, says deal with UAE opened ‘new chapter’

The chairwoman of the Knesset’s coronavirus committee says she hopes ministers will scrap the planned lockdown over the upcoming holidays.

Ministers are set to vote Sunday on a lockdown from Friday for some two weeks.

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, a Likud maverick whose committee has several times stymied ministerial restrictions related to the battle against COVID-19, also says the government is only taking such an “extreme step” because it didn’t deal “bravely” with infection hotspots.

“The public loses faith when [leaders] don’t show the true picture and when they don’t tell it why they are actually taking these steps,” she tells Channel 12 news.

In a separate interview with the network, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein insists there won’t be any “negotiations” over the lockdown plan ministers are set to approve tomorrow.