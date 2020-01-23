Rivlin to UK’s Prince Charles: Hatred starts with Jews but never ends there

President Reuven Rivlin meets with the UK’s Prince Charles in Jerusalem ahead of a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

Rivlin tells the British royal that he was born in Jerusalem when it was still under the British Mandate.

“It’s a great honor and pleasure to have somebody from the Royal Family. We are still expecting your mother to come. We deeply appreciate your participation in this historic event,” Rivlin tells the heir to the British throne.

“Anti-Semitism starts with the Jewish people, but that is never where it ends,” Rivlin says during comments about the rise of hatred around the world.

Prince Charles is also slated to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during his visit.