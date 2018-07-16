Russia stays mum on ‘so-called deal’ ahead of Netanyahu visit

Russia is staying solidly on the fence regarding the US peace plan ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow on Thursday, saying it will get first-hand information then.

“At this moment we can only state that the plan was fully supported by Israel, it received support from a number of other nations, but was met with strict denial from the directly involved party of this so-called deal — the Palestinians,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.

“We continue to analyze the situation,” he adds.