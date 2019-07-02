Russia tells Iran ‘not to give in to emotions’ in nuclear standoff
Moscow urges calm after Tehran announced it had breached limits under a 2015 nuclear deal to retaliate against new US sanctions

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:00 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

In this June 9, 2018 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a meeting in Qingdao, China. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesdays’s events as they unfold.

2:02 pm

Father of Ethiopian-Israeli teen slain by cop: ‘I hope he’s the final victim’

Hundreds of people gather at the Ethiopian congregation’s Heritage House in the Kiryat Haim neighborhood of Haifa for the funeral of Solomon Tekah, 19, who was shot dead Sunday during an altercation with police.

“Give me back my son,” Tekah’s father Avorka cries as he entered the funeral hall. “My son had a joy for life and love of life. He smiled and he was sensitive.”

Tekah’s death has sparked renewed accusations of police brutality and racism toward the Ethiopian community. His distraught father turned his eulogy into a plea for justice and a cry for hope that the situation would change.

“We are asking for justice. My son has already gone but I hope he will be the last victim. Do not cry for my son, we demand that the murderer get what he deserves and find justice, help me in this struggle,” he says.

2:02 pm

China criticizes Iran over uranium violation

China says it regrets Iran’s decision to exceed a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal, but said US “maximum pressure is the root cause” of tensions.

Iran said Monday it had made good on its warning that it would breach the limit, prompting US President Donald Trump to warn that Tehran was “playing with fire.”

“China regrets the measures taken by Iran, but at the same time, we have emphasized on many previous occasions that the US’s maximum pressure is the root cause of the current fraught tensions,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says at a regular press briefing.

— with AFP

2:01 pm

Russia tells Iran ‘not to give in to emotions’ in nuclear standoff

Russia urges Iran not to give in to emotion and abide by nuclear agreements, a day after Tehran said it had breached limits under a 2015 nuclear deal following US sanctions.

“We call on our Iranian colleagues to show sang-froid, not to give in to emotions by any means and observe key provisions” of international nuclear agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says.

— AFP

2:01 pm

