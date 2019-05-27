Sara Netanyahu a no-show at arbitration talks in catering case

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, has reportedly skipped today’s arbitration talks in the so-called catering case.

The Ynet news site says Sara Netanyahu didn’t show up to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court for arbitration, which was supposed to include state prosecutors.

The talks will be re-scheduled for a later date.

Sara Netanyahu was charged last year with fraud and breach of trust over allegations she and a residence caretaker misused some $100,000 in funds on catered meals while there was a full-time chef on staff.

According to reports, the arbitration talks to settle the case have recently hit a wall over Sara Netanyahu’s refusal to return over $100,000 in state funds as demanded by prosecutors.