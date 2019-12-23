The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Authority admits stats showing most immigrants not Jewish are incorrect
The Immigration and Population Authority has admitted that numbers released Monday by the Hiddush movement showing the vast majority of immigrants to Israel are not Jewish according to Israel’s strict rules are incorrect.
A spokesperson tells Ynet and Haaretz that “there are inaccuracies” in the figures, which will be rechecked.
The report had claimed that 86 percent of immigrants to Israel are not considered Jewish by Israeli standards. The Law of return allows non-Jews to immigrate if they have at least one Jewish grandparent.
Nefesh B’Nefesh, which tracks immigration from North America, says just 2.3 percent of immigrants from North America are not Jewish, not 30% as claimed by the report, according to Zvika Klein of Makor Rishon.
בארגון נפש בנפש (האחראי הבלעדי על עלייה מצפון אמריקה) מתכחשים לנתונים שפורסמו הבוקר, בהם נטען כי רק 30 אחוז מהעולים מארה"ב הם יהודים. על פי נתונים רשמיים, רק 2.3 אחוז מהעולים הם לא יהודים בהגדרה – אלא זכאי חוק השבות "על פי הרחבת החוק": בן, נכד או בן זוג של יהודי pic.twitter.com/c5NsXf0m2N
Despite the apparent issues with the numbers, Hiddush, which pushes for religious freedom, has continued to stand by them.
Sara Netanyahu pummels residence staff, media in employer abuse testimony
Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, angrily lashes out at a former worker at the Prime Minister’s Residence and the media while testifying in a suit against her.
Netanyahu calls Shira Raban, who is suing her for abusive work conditions, a liar and accuses her of trying to extort the country.
“It’s so easy when you’re not working to sue Sara Netanyahu,” Netanyahu says, referring to herself in the third person. “Shira Raban was in the residence as a mole — I have no doubt about this.”
Netanyahu, who has been accused in the media and by Raban of placing draconian conditions on workers and subjecting them to loud and angry outbursts, says the media is “trying with all its effort to make claims against me.”
She adds that she is afraid of the workers in the residence. “To be in a house with a staff is a difficult task. For me it’s like having a shadow. I’m afraid of all the workers.”
Anti-Iran protesters demonstrate in Iraq
Protesters in Iraq are blocking roads and bridges in southern Iraq, condemning Iranian influence and political leaders who have missed another deadline to agree on a new prime minister.
Anti-government demonstrators burn tires in major cities across the south, forcing the closure of schools and government buildings, AFP correspondents report as political paralysis deepens in Baghdad.
Negotiations over a candidate to replace premier Adel Abdel Mahdi, who quit in November in the face of protests against corruption and unemployment, remains stalemated after a midnight Sunday deadline expired.
While a pro-Iran camp has tried to impose a candidate, Iraqi President Barham Saleh has reportedly put up resistance.
Demonstrators announce civil disobedience campaigns in the southern cities of Diwaniyah, Nasiriyah, Hilla, Kut and Amara, where schools and public buildings are closed today.
