Sara Netanyahu said to declare ‘Ayelet Shaked won’t be in Likud. Period’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara spoke out forcefully against the possibility of popular former minister Ayelet Shaked returning to the ruling Likud party ahead of general elections in September, Channel 13 news reports.

According to the network, the prime minister was meeting with top Likud members at his official residence on Wednesday before the final Knesset vote to head to fresh elections following his failure to form a government, when Sara Netanyahu heard Shaked’s name mentioned.

Quoting unnamed Likud officials, the report says she lashed out at her husband before saying, “Ayelet Shaked won’t be in Likud. Period.”

The report comes hours after Shaked was fired by the prime minister as justice minister, while her fellow New Right party leader Naftali Bennett was fired as education minister.

It also comes on heels of reports that some Likud members were pushing for Shaked to be guaranteed a spot on Likud’s electoral slate for the September vote.

Channel 13 cites Likud officials saying Shaked would have been an electoral asset for the party.