Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Saudi Arabia launches airstrikes on Mocha airport, says Houthi media
Saudi Arabia launched two strikes today targeting the airport of the strategic city of Mocha, now under Houthi control, according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV channel.
Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthis seized control of the Red Sea port city yesterday after launching a large-scale offensive last week against Riyadh-backed Yemeni government forces.
“The Saudi enemy launched two strikes on Mocha airport,” the Houthi TV channel says.
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