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Saudi Arabia launches airstrikes on Mocha airport, says Houthi media

By AFP Today, 12:28 pm
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Saudi Arabia launched two strikes today targeting the airport of the strategic city of Mocha, now under Houthi control, according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV channel.

Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthis seized control of the Red Sea port city yesterday after launching a large-scale offensive last week against Riyadh-backed Yemeni government forces.

“The Saudi enemy launched two strikes on Mocha airport,” the Houthi TV channel says.

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