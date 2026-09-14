Scottish, Northern Irish, Welsh party leaders assert right to ‘self-determination’ at rare meeting

The leaders of the main Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh parties declare their right to “self determination” in a joint agreement signed at a rare meeting in the Welsh capital Cardiff.

“Our nations have the right to self-determination. No Westminster government has the right to block democracy or undermine the principle that our people will decide their own future,” they say in a memorandum of understanding referring to the UK-wide parliament in London.

All three parties — the Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru in Wales and the pro-Irish unity Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland — want to break away from the UK but have different positions on how and when this might take place.