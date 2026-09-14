Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Scottish, Northern Irish, Welsh party leaders assert right to ‘self-determination’ at rare meeting

By AFP Today, 1:32 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
(L to R) Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) leader John Swinney, Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru in Wales, Mary Lou McDonald, president of Irish Republicans Sinn Fein and Michelle O’Neill, vice president of Irish Republicans Sinn Fein pose together with a memorandum of understanding as they attend a meeting in Cardiff, Wales on September 14, 2026, to press for self-determination votes in their territories. (Adrian DENNIS/AFP)
(L to R) Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) leader John Swinney, Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru in Wales, Mary Lou McDonald, president of Irish Republicans Sinn Fein and Michelle O’Neill, vice president of Irish Republicans Sinn Fein pose together with a memorandum of understanding as they attend a meeting in Cardiff, Wales on September 14, 2026, to press for self-determination votes in their territories. (Adrian DENNIS/AFP)

The leaders of the main Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh parties declare their right to “self determination” in a joint agreement signed at a rare meeting in the Welsh capital Cardiff.

“Our nations have the right to self-determination. No Westminster government has the right to block democracy or undermine the principle that our people will decide their own future,” they say in a memorandum of understanding referring to the UK-wide parliament in London.

All three parties — the Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru in Wales and the pro-Irish unity Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland — want to break away from the UK but have different positions on how and when this might take place.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.