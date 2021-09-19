Security footage shows 2 Palestinian fugitives in northern town hours after escape

Security camera footage aired by Israeli television networks shows two of the six Palestinian security prisoners in the northern town of Na’ura hours after escaping from nearby Gilboa Pirson.

The video (at 18 seconds) shows the two walking from a mosque, where the Kan public broadcaster says the six split up into pairs, after failing to get help for their escape plans.

תיעוד חדש: המחבלים הנמלטים יוצאים מהמסגד בנאעורה שעות לאחר הבריחה מהכלא@CBeyar #חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/kLgueLdSKZ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 19, 2021

Channel 13 news broadcasts a separate video, which it says shows Munadil Nafiyat — who was recaptured with fellow Islamic Jihad member Iham Kamamji, overnight in Jenin — crossing into the West Bank on Rosh Hashanah, a day after the jailbreak.

According to the network, a man seen in the video carrying two bags as he walks with Nafiyat was an accomplice also arrested in Jenin.