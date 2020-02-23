Shrapnel from Iron Dome interceptor reportedly damages vehicle in Ashkelon

Initial reports from the city of Ashkelon indicate that a piece of shrapnel from an Iron Dome interception struck an empty, parked car, damaging the vehicle.

The Eshkol region of southern Israel says there are no immediate reports of injuries from the latest barrage of rocket fire.

A regional spokesperson says the incoming projectiles appear to have landed in open fields outside the community of Kissufim.

“There are no physical injuries. It is not yet known if there is damage,” the spokesperson says.

— Judah Ari Gross