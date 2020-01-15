The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday events as they happen.
Shunned by the left, Stav Shaffir set to announce her political future
MK Stav Shaffir, fresh from the sting of being left out of the new Labor-Meretz-Gesher union of left-wing parties, is convening a press conference this afternoon to announce her political future.
Shaffir is the chair of the Green List party, and some have speculated she may try to mount a hail-mary Knesset run with that list.
Another theory, one that fits the harsh political realities a little better, suggests she may announce her retirement from politics.
Qatar offers to mediate to reduce US-Iran tensions
BAGHDAD — Qatar seeks to play a mediating role amid escalating tensions following the January 3 US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, the Qatari foreign minister said Wednesday.
Speaking on an official visit to Baghdad, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani says Qatar is in contact with regional and international countries in order to de-escalate tensions. His visit to Iraq comes days after Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani visited Tehran.
“Qatar, together with some friendly countries, is trying to decrease tensions. We have made international contacts for more consultations with our brotherly and sisterly countries,” al-Thani says in a joint press conference with Iraq’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed al-Hakim. “Today we see signs of decreased tensions and we hope this will continue.”
Al-Thani is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Saleh later today.
“We discussed ways of decreasing tensions in our region and we have our common efforts and joint efforts together with our friends in Iran and America and our talks,” says al-Hakim. “Our talks concentrated on Iraq not being a scene for fighting.”
Tension soared following a US drone strike early this month that killed a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Iran retaliated by firing a barrage of missiles that hit two bases in Iraq where American troops are based, but caused no casualties. Tensions soared further after Iran, just hours following the missile attacks, mistakenly shot down an Ukrainian passenger plane that had taken off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.
— AP
Lebanon: 59 arrested after protest clashes near central bank
BEIRUT — Lebanese security forces arrest 59 people, police say, following clashes overnight outside the central bank as angry protesters vent their fury against the country’s ruling elite and the worsening financial crisis.
The hours-long clashes that erupted on Tuesday evening also left 47 policemen injured, the security forces say, as some protesters smash windows on private banks in Beirut’s key commercial district.
Earlier on Tuesday, protesters rallied outside the central bank in the bustling Hamra neighborhood, denouncing the bank governor and policies they say have only deepened the country’s financial woes.
The rally turned violent as protesters tried to push their way through the security forces deployed outside the bank. In over five hours of pitched street battles, security forces lobbed volleys of tear gas at the protesters, who responded with rocks and firecrackers.
Some protesters, using metal bars and sticks, smashed windows on commercial banks and foreign exchange bureaus nearby. The clashes marked an end to a lull in the three-months-long protests.
Lebanon is facing its worst economic troubles in decades. One of the most highly indebted countries in the world, it imports almost all basic goods but foreign currency sources have dried up. The local currency has lost over 60% of its value — dropping for the first time in nearly three decades from a fixed rate of 1,507 pounds to the dollar to 2,400 in just the past few weeks.
— AP
On eve of world Holocaust memorial day, Israel home to 192,000 survivors
Twelve days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which commemorates the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1945, or 75 years ago, Israeli officials release statistics about the Holocaust survivors who still live among us.
About 192,000 people in Israel are recognized as survivors. Of them, 59,000 survived the Nazi concentration and death camps, were interned in a ghetto, or were forced into hiding during the war, according to the Finance Ministry’s office in charge of disbursing welfare and other benefits to survivors.
Some 14,800 survivors, or 7 percent of last year’s total, have passed away since the last international remembrance day.
About two-thirds of Israel’s survivors, 64%, were born in Europe, half of them (36% of the total) from the former Soviet Union, 18% from Romania and 6% from Poland.
The remainder hail from Arab and Muslim countries, where they faced often brutal knock-on effects from the Nazi onslaught in Europe.
Some 18% of recognized survivors are Algerian and Moroccan Jews who faced persecution under Vichy French rule in those countries. Another 11% are Iraqis who experienced the Farhoud pogrom and faced persecution from the pro-Nazi regime during the war years.
Israeli state benefits to survivors cost some NIS 4 billion last year, including some 493 million for homecare and over 415 million for medication subsidies.
comments