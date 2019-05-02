Smotrich rejects US envoy’s condemnation of racist rabbis

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Islamic Jihad of warns of harsh response if Israel targets Gaza terror groups
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhaleh has warned that if Israel harms or kills members of terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, Islamic Jihad will respond with force and target major cities in the Jewish state.
“I clearly state that we will respond with force and attack major cities, if any harm is done to [members of] the resistance or premeditated assassinations are carried out against them, regardless of their organizational roles, and irrespective of whether understandings have been concluded or will be concluded,” Nakhaleh says in an interview published on Dar al-Hayat, an Arabic-language news site.
Former ombudsman Micha Lindenstrauss dies at 82
Former state ombudsman Micha Lindenstrauss has died, according to Hebrew media reports.
There is no immediate word on the cause of his death.
Lindenstrauss, 82, served as head of the State Comptroller’s Office in 2005-2012. Prior to that, he had a long career as a judge, including as president of the Haifa District Court.
With shofar blast, 2019 March of Living begins
The 2019 International March of the Living begins in the Auschwitz former concentration camp.
A delegation led by senior officials from around the world leads more than 10,000 people in walking the three kilometers to the Birkenau death camp, where the event will culminate with the central ceremony.
In a speech before the march, the event’s chairman Shmuel Rosenman says anti-Semitism is “yet again sweeping the world,”mentioning the California and Pittsburgh shootings as well as an attack on Christians in Sri Lanka and on Muslims in New Zealand.
“Let this be your first step, on a lifetime journey of fighting hatred and injustice, and creating a world where every single human life is valued,” he says.
“Let the March begin!”
Participants begin marching following the blowing of the hofar, a ram’s horn that is used in Jewish ceremonies.
WikiLeaks’ Assange facing hearing on US extradition request
LONDON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is facing a court hearing today over a US request to extradite him for allegedly conspiring to hack a Pentagon computer.
Assange, who is fighting attempts to send him to the United States, is expected to appear by video link from prison for the hearing at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
A few dozen supporters holding signs reading “Free Assange” and “No extradition” gather outside the courthouse before the hearing. It’s an early stage in what is likely to be a months- or years-long extradition process.
The 47-year-old Australian was sentenced Wednesday to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012 and holing up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. At the time, he was facing extradition to Sweden for questioning over rape and sexual assault allegations made by two women.
Assange says he feared being sent to the US to face charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified U.S. military documents.
Assange was arrested last month after his relationship with his embassy hosts went sour and Ecuador revoked his political asylum.
Lawyers say Assange will fight extradition to the US, where authorities have charged him with conspiring to break into a Pentagon computer system.
He is accused of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer.
Smotrich rejects US envoy’s condemnation of racist rabbis
Union of Right-Wing Parties MK Bezalel Smotrich says he found US peace envoy Jason Greenblatt’s rebuke of racist remarks by rabbis at a West Bank pre-military academy “deeply disappointing.”
In a series of Twitter posts, Smotrich claims footage aired by Israeli television of the Bnei David Yeshiva rabbis was “taken out of context by small-minded journalists” and “that there isn’t even the slightest mention of racism” in their remarks.
“I regret that you unintentionally aligned yourself with those who wish to harm this great institution,” Smotrich writes of Greenblatt.
In the recordings aired by Channel 13 news, Rabbi Eliezer Kashtiel, the head of Bnei David, says “we believe in racism,” and calls for the enslavement of non-Jews because they are genetically inferior.
March of the Living commemorating Holocaust set to begin
An estimated 10,000 people will soon take part in the March of the Living to mark the murder of 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany in the Holocaust.
During the event, which is held yearly, participants march from the Auschwitz concentration camp to the Birkenau extermination camp, where the Nazi gas chambers were housed during World War II.
This year’s march in Poland takes place amid rising anti-Semitism worldwide and organizers say the commemorations are meant to send a resounding rejection of Jew-hatred.
“We are here to say in a clear voice: ‘Never again.’ We march to remind the world of the horrors that occurred during the Holocaust and to lead a global movement to combat anti-Semitism in all its forms,” Shmuel Rosenman, the founder and co-chairman of March of the Living, says in a statement.
No senior Israeli government officials are taking part in this year’s march, though former chief rabbi Israel Lau and Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog will take part. Also attending are US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, among others.
