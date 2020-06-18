Special El Al flight to bring home some 200 Israelis stranded in Central America

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau says there won’t be any furthering easing of coronavirus restrictions until a recent spike in infections goes back down.

There is no doubt that we need to stop the disease,” Netanyahu says at a ceremony to install a new director-general at the Health Ministry. “The disease is coming back and we have, for the time being, finished with opening up more of the economy.”

Netanyahu says there will be semi-lockdowns enforced on areas that have high infection rates.

“There is no choice, we need to change the public’s habits and if it doesn’t help we will take more aggressive measures,” he warns. “We will do everything needed to halt the continued spread of the disease — as we did at the start.”