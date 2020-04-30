Supreme Court: Hospitals can’t bar visitors from entering with hametz on Passover

In a ruling with potential dramatic ramifications for observant Jews, the Supreme Court rules that hospitals cannot prevent people from bringing their own food into their premises during the Passover festival.

The ruling says guards cannot search the belongings of visitors or make any remark or issue any order to them about bringing in food that isn’t kosher for Passover.

Religious Jews are forbidden from consuming — or owning — leavened wheat products, or hametz, during Passover. They generally avoid public places where such food may be found during the week-long holiday.

But avoiding hospitals is impossible for those requiring treatment, and the move is likely to draw significant backlash from religious leaders.