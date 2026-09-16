Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Sweden summons Iran ambassador over threats to Israeli and Jewish sites

By AFP Today, 3:50 pm
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Sweden says it had expelled an Iranian embassy employee and summoned the country’s ambassador, accusing Tehran of making threats against Jewish and Israeli interests in Sweden.

“We know that Iran, over a long period of time, has conducted activities that threaten security in and against Sweden, targeting both individuals who oppose the Iranian regime and various Jewish and Israeli interests in our country. This has, among other things, been done by making use of criminal networks,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer says in a statement to AFP.

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