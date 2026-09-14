Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Tehran says Saudi Arabia requested delay of Hormuz meeting between Iran, Gulf states

By Agencies and ToI Staff Today, 10:41 am
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Saudi Arabia requested the postponement of a meeting between Tehran and Gulf powers that was supposed to take place in Oman, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson says.

There is no comment from Riyadh on the claim.

Iran’s foreign ministry had said there would be a meeting hosted by Oman where the future of the Strait of Hormuz, vital for global oil and gas flows, would be negotiated.

Tehran said Iraq and Gulf countries would take part, without specifying which states, but no country in the region had confirmed its participation while Bahrain ruled out attending.

“It has been decided to postpone to a later date the regional meeting that was to be held on Monday in Salalah, in order to create conditions conducive to a constructive dialogue,” the Oman News Agency said yesterday.

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