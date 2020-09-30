Terrorism charges filed in stabbings near French newspaper

International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors visit a suspected former nuclear site in Iran after seven months of foot-dragging by Tehran.

The nuclear watchdog won’t say where the site is located.

Reuters reports:

Although the IAEA says it has the power to carry out snap inspections anywhere in Iran it deems necessary, Tehran had denied it access to the two sites for seven months until the deal was struck [last month] for access on specific dates this month.

Iran has denounced “attempts to open an endless process of verifying and cleaning-up of ever-continuing fabricated allegations,” strongly suggesting the IAEA was seeking access based on information Israel says it seized from Iran.