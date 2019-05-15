The final singer – Chingiz from Azerbaijan now on stage

As Eurovision fans around the world vote for their favorite songs, the rules are that you cannot vote for your own country.

Half of the votes come from viewers and the other half are determined by the Eurovision jury. Who are they?

Eurovision says: “The other half of the result of both the Semi-Finals as well as the Final will be determined by professional juries. In each country, five music industry professionals, such as song writers, composers, radio presenters and singers, gather to listen to the songs with professional eyes and ears. They have been asked to judge the vocals, the quality and originality of the songs, the acts and the overall impression of the performance. All judges signed a declaration stating that they are not related to any of the contestants in such a way that they cannot vote independently, and their judging process is being monitored by an independent notary in each country. All judges must be citizens of the countries they are voting from.”